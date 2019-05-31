Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Impressive Abs In Tiny White Crop Top And Unzipped Jeans On Instagram

She has arrived!

Miley Cyrus’s new EP SHE IS COMING has finally dropped, and so has yet another sexy snap of the singer that is driving Instagram wild.

The shot was shared early in the morning on Friday, May 31, just hours after the latest addition of her discography became available to stream. In the steamy snap, the 26-year-old put on an eye-popping display in a classic combo — jeans and a white t-shirt — though in typical Miley fashion, the ensemble was given a little NSFW flair.

Staring down the camera with a sensual look, Miley stunned as she sat on her knees to strike a pose against an all-white background. She rocked a barely-there white crop top that was just barely long enough to cover her voluptuous assets — though fans of the singer will know that she wouldn’t be bothered if the tiny top exposed any or even all of her cleavage.

As for her bottom half, the blonde bombshell showed off her dangerous curves in a pair of tight, light wash jeans that hugged every inch of her hourglass figure. The pants were distressed in a trendy fashion and left completely unzipped to exposed the star’s impressive abs and trim waist. The ensemble overall also appeared to have been drenched in something, possibly water, as both the babe’s top and bottoms had some sort of stain on them.

Another typical feature to any outfit that Miley puts together is a stack of accessories, and her latest look certainly followed suit. The “Malibu” singer rocked a slew of bracelets and choker necklaces of all fashions and adorned her fingers with big, chunky rings. Her blonde locks — which were recently styled to resemble the tresses of Miley’s Disney alter-ego Hannah Montana — were worn down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, drawing attention to her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Disney Channel alum were quick to show some love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Miley’s 94.1 million followers have already awarded the sexy snap well over 360,000 likes within its first hour of going live on the platform, as well as thousands of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so pretty,” one person wrote, while another said she was serving up some “Britney vibes,” likely referring to one of the singer’s favorite pop artists, Britney Spears.

Others left comments on her newly dropped music, with one saying every track included on the work is “perfection.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer has been touting her new album since the beginning of the month, when she took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share posts that read “SHE IS COMING.” After a long few weeks for Miley fans, the wait is finally over, and her new EP featuring six new tracks from the star is finally available to rock out to.