Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles At 53 In A Tiny, Leopard-Print Bikini

Elizabeth is leaving little to the imagination in her latest bikini snap.

Elizabeth Hurley is once again proving that looking incredible in a bikini has no age limit as she posed for the camera in a tiny, leopard-print bikini from her own range in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. The model and former The Royals actress proudly flaunted her toned body by the pool in the May 31 photo while flashing a huge smile.

The stunning 53-year-old star rocked her the tiny, animal-print two-piece with a gold ring design in the center while her long brunette hair flowed down past her shoulders. The matching print bottoms were just as skimpy as her cleavage-revealing top, featuring a string tie on both of her hips.

Hurley’s very toned and flat middle was on full display in the pretty wild look while she struck her pose outdoors in front of the water.

The mom to 17-year-old Damian Hurley didn’t reveal exactly when or where the swimwear photo was taken, but did tell her more than 1.2 million followers that she was rocking her very favorite bikini from the current season of her collection of bikinis and swimsuits, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Collection, and that it is called the Minka.

The latest bikini snap is one of a string of stunning photos of Hurley in her swimwear that have hit the web lately.

Elizabeth – who will turn 54-years-old on June 10 – has actually been serving as a model for a number of pretty skimpy and plunging swimsuit and bikini looks over the past several months as she showed off several different pieces from her collection online.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, one of her most recent two-piece looks featured her introducing the world to a new puppy while posing for the camera in a string, blue-embellished bikini.

The adorable snap had Hurley showing off her assets in her cleavage-baring blue look while holding on to the tiny new addition to her family while shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes.

“Bikini weather and puppy: what a perfect day,” she wrote in the caption with three kissing emojis.

The star has previously spoken out about how she keeps her body looking so good while in her 50s, revealing that her physique is mainly down to her diet.

“I have to be careful because I am 50. I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food,” Elizabeth said during a 2015 appearance on The View, per Hello! Magazine. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that… powders, I don’t really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner.”

She also told E! News that “one of the best diet tips you can have: eat your food earlier on in the day, so you’ve got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period.”

“I used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed… [but] I stopped doing that now,” Elizabeth then added of her diet.