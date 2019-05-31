Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plan More Frogmore Cottage Renovations To Make It ‘Perfect’ For Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have gained approval for yet more renovations to their new home, according to The Daily Mail. The renovations include redecorating the exterior of Frogmore Cottage and relandscaping the property.

Windsor and Maidenhead Council provided approval for the renovations, additionally permitting new doors and windows for the cottage and the renovation of the outbuilding. While the new parents will pay for furnishings and landscaping with their own money, the rest of the renovations are covered by the Sovereign Grant — paid by tax-payers.

Although much of the information in the renovation request application has not been released yet to the public, it has been revealed that three separate applications were submitted to local council for review.

Among the renovations listed are the installation of outdoor lighting in the garden, works to external doors, windows, and walls, and nondefined works to the outbuilding located within the grounds.

Sources close to the family reveal that the royal couple’s motivations for requesting further renovations to Frogmore Cottage stem from their desire to create the “perfect” home for their newborn son Archie to grow up.

“Frogmore Cottage will be the perfect place for a royal prince to grow up with the Duke and Duchess,” said one of The Daily Mail‘s sources. “The Duchess is very involved in the project and wanted the final design to be perfect for them and Archie so they have called the builders back again to sort some parts of the build out.”

Harry and Meghan install CCTV and new gates at Frogmore Cottage https://t.co/dL247FuS4s — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 29, 2019

The source added that the lighting in the garden is not just for aesthetic purposes, but also for security reasons.

Loading...

Frogmore Cottage had already undergone an almost $4 million renovation before Meghan and Harry moved in prior to the birth of their son in April. Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple would be moving into the cottage at the end of 2018, noting that the property gifted to them by the Queen would be a “very special place for the couple.”

The quaint cottage is located on the Frogmore Estate, within the Windsor Estate, and was originally built in the 18th century for Queen Charlotte, the consort of King George III.

Earlier this week, as part of the National Garden Scheme charity event, royal fans were able to visit the grounds of Windsor Castle and stroll past Frogmore Cottage. Despite being in close proximity to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visitors did not see any sign of the royal couple.

In addition to being their current residence, Harry and Meghan used Frogmore Cottage as the site of their 2018 May wedding.