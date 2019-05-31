‘Maxim’s’ ‘Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Sizzles In A Bondage-Inspired Bikini In Palm Springs Vacation

Caitlin O’Connor set pulses racing when she posted a triple update on Instagram that showcased her incredible body in a black, bondage-inspired bikini.

The model first found fame after being crowned by Maxim as one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America” and was named Sports Illustrated’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” three times. She has acted in television shows Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, and Entourage, in addition to commercial modeling for Target, Macy’s, and Xbox. She has also has appeared in many music videos by artists such as Taylor Momsen, Chris Brown, and New Found Glory.

The Pennsylvania native told the Herald Standard that she considers herself incredibly lucky to be able to do what she loves for a living.

“There are so many women in L.A. trying to do the same thing. So, it’s an honor to do what I do. I don’t have a day job. This is my day job,” she said.

“Drive and ambition keep me going.”

In Caitlin’s steamy bikini update, the model is in a hot tub surrounded by romantic tea candles. The Maxim model poses by standing up and running her hands through her hair to fully show off her fabulous figure. Her bikini is a black, bondage-inspired piece, with straps that emphasize her small waist. Her bikini top seems barely able to preserve her modesty.

The second picture in the update shows Caitlin showing off her pert posterior. The third is a picture of the pretty blonde sitting on the edge of the tub while suggestively looking over her shoulder.

Fans loved her pictures, and the model won 9,625 likes and 316 comments.

The photos were not the only update shared with her fans. In another shared shot, the Sports Illustrated model posed in a neon green bikini featuring long mesh sleeves. Caitlin accessorized the look with colorful statement earrings and left her long blonde hair loose to fall by her waist.

The picture earned over 6,300 likes and 275 comments.

Loading...

The latest update is a photo of Caitlin walking on the beach in a black crop top and daisy dukes. The blonde beauty wore her hair in loose beachy braids and posed in front of palm trees and chic modern beach houses.

In the caption, Caitlin told her fans that while she was originally from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she considers Los Angeles her adopted home, calling it “paradise.” She calculated that she has lived in Los Angeles for 13 years.

The picture, less than 24 hours old, nonetheless has already garnered 4,622 likes and 246 comments.