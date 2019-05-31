R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Not Charged With New Sex Abuse Case

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has made a statement slamming reports that the singer was being charged with a new sex abuse case, as reported by multiple news outlets on May 30.

Greenberg said on Twitter that there are no new charges and that Kelly is being charged again in an existing case. He then stated the added charges to the existing case “changes nothing.”

The Chicago-Sun Times reported that the new case charges Kelly with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

The new series of charges filed by Cook County prosecutors added 11 felony counts against the singer. If sentenced, these charges could carry a sentence of 30 years in prison.

CBS News reported that the aforementioned charges against Kelly originated from the alleged sexual abuse of Jerhonda Pace, that supposedly took place in 2010 when Pace was still a minor. In February of 2019, the singer was originally charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women. Three of the women, at the time, were underage, reported CBS News.

Despite the accusations, there are still some fans who stand by the singer, who said so in response to Greenberg’s post on Twitter.

Kelly’s alleged behavior has been under a microscope since the debut of the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly.

In the docu-series, several women, including Kelly’s own former wife Andrea, spoke out against the singer and songwriter’s actions towards women. Andrea Kelly is a professional dancer and choreographer who was married to Kelly for 13 years, from 1996 to 2009. R. Kelly and Andrea are parents to three children.

Andrea Kelly spoke out alongside the women, including Lisa van Allen and Lizzette Martinez, sharing her own story of alleged abuse by her then-husband, per Bustle. These accusations included claims that Kelly pushed his forearm into Andrea’s neck and purportedly left her hogtied on the bed while he left the house.

Andrea Kelly also told her story during an appearance on The View.

According to a report from Fox 2 St. Louis, attorney Michael Avenatti stated on May 30 that he represents three Kelly victims, two parents, and two whistleblowers. He revealed he has provided evidence against Kelly to federal prosecutors.

Avenatti is going through his own legal woes, including charges of financial crimes related to his representation of adult film star Stormy Daniels. The lawyer is also accused of threatening to release damaging information about the sneaker company Nike in exchange for a payoff totaling $20 million, reported Rolling Stone.

R. Kelly is due back in court on June 6.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.