Halsey Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Neon Bikini At The Beach

Halsey's flashing the skin in an orange thong bikini in Mexico.

Halsey was flashing a whole lot of skin during a sunny and loved-up trip to the beach. The singer showed off her toned body in candid new paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail this week, where she could be seen revealing all her hard work in the gym in a fun bright neon bikini with boyfriend YUNGBLUD while south of the border.

In the snaps, the “Without Me” singer could be seen sunning it up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she had her booty on full display in her bright thong bottoms and matching top. She teamed the orange swimwear look with a strappy white crop top to show even more skin, and had her hair away from her face in cornrows.

Halsey was showing off her tattoos in her neon bikini look, including several large inkings on her right arm.

The star also shared a glimpse at her relaxing time with her man on social media, posting a snap with her more than 13 million followers. In the photo, she could be seen putting her bare feet on both side of the English rock musician’s face as they relaxed in the sunshine together.

The collection of snaps posted to her Instagram account this week also showed off some of the tropical scenery and the wildlife.

Halsey shows off fab figure in orange thong bikini while enjoying Mexico with beau Yungblud https://t.co/sfS4mxTmKp — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) May 31, 2019

“Somewhere quiet,” she teasingly wrote in the caption of the photos, before adding that the vacation pictures were taken before she suffered a pretty nasty injury.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Halsey was photographed rocking a crop top in Los Angeles after telling fans that she hurt her toe while trying to help a butterfly during her recent sunny trip.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead,” she told fans of how she suffered an injury. “I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies.”

“This hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around,” she added of her busy week, sharing photos of her toe and the butterfly.

Loading...

But this isn’t the first time the star has been spotted flaunting her toned body in a bright bikini.

Back in December, The Inquisitr reported that Halsey was rocking another orange bikini. This time in a photo posted to her Instagram account, she was wearing a pair of high-waisted bottoms rather than the skimpier thong she sported in Mexico this week while enjoying a “staycation” in the run-up to Christmas.

She covered her face for the mirror selfie she shared with fans late last year, instead putting the focus on her seriously toned body in her very fun and colorful two-piece.