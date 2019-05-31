Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Bikini Just 4 Months After Baby

Carrie's posing in a bikini, and her fans can't believe she only gave birth to her second child in January.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her insane body in a bikini a mere four months after giving birth to her second child, a son named Jacob. The country star took to Instagram on May 30 to show off some skin to her more than 8.6 million followers on the social media site while soaking up some sunshine.

Underwood shared a slide show containing two snaps to her account, the first being a selfie as she posed in a blue-and-white striped bikini while the second had her posing from behind while looking out at the stunning scenery on what appeared to be her hotel balcony.

In both of the gorgeous new swimwear photos, Carrie had her hair tied up on top of her head in a chic top knot while she posed with a large sunhat in her left hand in the first snap.

The mom of two – the “Southbound” singer is also mom to 4-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher – had her toned and flat stomach on display as well as her toned arms and legs as she soaked up some sun.

In the caption, Underwood revealed that the blue-and-white striped bikini was taken from her own line, her popular athleisure range Calia by Carrie Underwood which is available across the U.S. from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

She also told fans that the flawless bikini photos were #TBT for Throwback Thursday, though she wasn’t throwing things back too far. She revealed the snaps were actually taken while she was spending some time on the West Coast in sunny California for several stops on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” earlier this month. The star kicked off her latest tour on May 1 and played her first Golden State gig in Fresno on May 12.

The slide show has already been viewed more than a whopping 1 million times since Carrie – who The Inquisitr reported gave fans a glimpse at her toned figure while hitting the gym with her husband last week – shared it on her account this week.

In the caption, fans couldn’t believe that the multiple Grammy Award winner only gave birth to her second child around 16 weeks ago on January 21.

“IM SORRY, U JUST HAD A BABY,” one Instagram user commented alongside an emoji with two hearts for eyes.

Another impressed social media user then told her, “Definitely [doesn’t] look like you had 2 babies.”

The stunning bikini photos posted by the country star come shortly after she told fans via Instagram that she felt as though she was struggling to bounce back after the baby but was learning not to be so hard on herself when it comes to getting back in shape.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Underwood posted a selfie from the gym and told her millions of followers in the caption, that “‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately.”

“I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago,” she then continued in her candid post back in March, before promising to stop “analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal” and instead appreciate her body and everything it’s done.