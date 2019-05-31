‘Bachelor’ Stars React To The Birth Of Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Baby Girl

The controversial 'Bachelor' couple received plenty of well-wishes from Bachelor Nation after the birth of their first baby.

Bachelor Nation is celebrating the arrival of Alessi Ren Luyendyk. The newborn daughter of former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham was born on May 29. Baby Alessi weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

After months of sharing their pregnancy journey with social media fans– Burnham even teased Alessi’s “beautiful and unique” moniker ahead of her birth, telling Instagram fans, “We’ve never met anyone with her name”– both the proud papa and the new mom posted photos of their bundle of joy, prompting many members of Bachelor Nation to offer them congratulations, according to Us Weekly.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. took to Instagram to post a photo of himself holding his daughter for the very first time, noting that he is “forever changed” by the birth of Alessi. The race car driver turned realtor also posted multiple photos and videos to his Instagram story in which he gushed over how cute his little girl is.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison hit the comments section of Arie’s baby announcement post to offer blessings to the entire Luyendyk family.

In addition, several former Bachelors congratulated Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham on the arrival of their baby girl. Bachelor Season 4 star Bob Guiney wrote that he is “so happy” for both Arie and Lauren.

And The Bachelor Season 17’s Sean Lowe, who is a close friend of Luyendyk, wrote, “Congrats, buddy!” (In his Instagram story, new dad Arie credited Lowe for teaching him everything he knows about diaper changing.)

Lauren Bushnell, the former fiancée of Bachelor Season 20 star Ben Higgins wrote, “She’s perfect! Congrats!!”

And Bachelor Nation veteran Tenzley Molzhan also congratulated the couple and thanked them for “sharing so much with us.”

New mom Lauren Burnham also posted a photo of the couple’s baby girl as she lay on her belly, noting that she “could not be more in love with her.”

Chris Harrison chimed in to say, “Sending you all my love…and now diapers.”

Bachelor Nick Viall’s “winner,” Vanessa Grimaldi, also offered the couple congratulations, as did the franchises Ferguson twins, Emily and Haley.

“Such a beautiful name, congrats, she’s perfect!!!!” Emily Ferguson wrote.

Loading...

And Bachelor Colton Underwood’s runner-up Hannah Godwin wrote, “Congrats, sooo beautiful!”

Other famous fans, including Big Brother/Amazing Race star Jessica Graf, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead, and YouTube fan favorite Savannah LaBrant also wished Arie and Lauren Luyendyk congratulations on the birth of their first baby.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ex, Becca Kufrin, didn’t chime in on the comments. Arie famously broke up with Becca on camera in a cringe-worthy, unedited scene after proposing to her on the finale of his Bachelor season in 2018. Becca went on to become The Bachelorette and is now engaged to Garret Yrigoyen.