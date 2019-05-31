Is Tiffany Trump Pregnant? First Daughter Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Tiffany Trump, daughter of president Donald Trump, sparked rumors that she is expecting with billionaire boyfriend Michael Boulos, per The Daily Mail. The pair are currently on a vacation with friends on a luxury yacht in Monaco, which can hold up to 30 guests and 31 crew members. It is estimated to cost $618,000 per week to rent.

In pictures captured by the British tabloid, the lovebirds were seen cozying up together on the yacht, with Tiffany donning a one-piece, black halter swimsuit, sunglasses, and loose tresses. However, it was when Michael was seen kissing Tiffany’s stomach that the pregnancy rumors started.

Since then, Twitter users have been going through Tiffany’s pictures in the hopes of spotting a possible baby bump and believe that they found evidence when the law school student sported a blue Everything But Water bathing suit, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The lovebirds had previously hit up other chic hot spots during their European holiday, like London and Cannes, where Tiffany made an appearance at the amfAR Gala. The socialite stunned in a silver-and-beige, semi-transparent illusion dress, while her beau sported a tuxedo and sunglasses, as reported by The Inquisitr. The 25-year-old updated her Instagram with a photo from the event.

Michael was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and is the heir to the Nigerian trading conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, valued at over a billion dollars. However, he currently lives in London, over 3,500 miles away from Trump’s home of Washington, D.C. He and the first daughter have been dating for around a year, despite the long distance.

Tiffany Trump with boyfriend Michael Boulos. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tiffany is the daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. Donald and Marla divorced after four years of marriage, and the mother and daughter pair moved to California after the split. It has been rumored that the father-daughter duo does not have the tightest relationship, per People.

Tiffany is currently a student at Georgetown Law and graduated from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in 2016. It is believed that she will head to London next week to meet her father and half-siblings — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — for his state visit to the United Kingdom.

She had previously dated fellow Penn student Ross Mechanic, who currently works at Cadre, a real estate start-up founded by Tiffany’s brother-in-law Jared Kushner. It is estimated that the pair broke up in early 2018.

Meanwhile, the Trump clan already has a bun in the oven, as Eric and Lara Trump announced back in April that the pair are expecting their second child.