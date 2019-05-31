Katy Perry Fans React To Her New Single ‘Never Really Over’

Katy Perry dropped her new single “Never Really Over,” and her fans can’t get enough.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker also shared the official music video for the song, which has been watched over 800,000 times within four hours of uploading.

“I worked on this song when I was on tour, and I don’t really do that. It’s produced by Zedd and I brought him the song and said wow it sounds amazing. Specifically, the lyrics in the second verse which I love is—I guess I should try to go to therapy to try to get you out of my brain, I can’t even go on the internet, without even checking your name,” Spin reports Perry talking about the song.

Earlier this year, she released a single with Zedd which she featured on. Titled “365,” the track has already racked up over 77.3 million streams on Spotify alone. The song peaked at No. 36 in the U.K. and No. 86 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Last month, she jumped on the remix of Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma.”

Katy’s latest release, “Never Really Over” seems to be a new era for the star, and her fans that she calls “Katy Kats” are very impressed with what might be the lead single for her fifth studio album.

As always, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Honesty how is it that #NeverReallyOver sounds like a CLASSIC already. It’s legit Teenage Dream meets Prism and I couldn’t be happier. @katyperry ???? — Lee Cook (@lee_cook) May 31, 2019

the new katy perry song is AMAZING, i am absolutely delighted ???? — ???? (@oneofthosefaces) May 31, 2019

This is what I call pop perfection, the concept and the aesthetics just wow Katy Perry did that again #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/mfsgoE3fJX — Sara| NRO (@perrysorbit) May 31, 2019

Along with new music, it has been rumored that the “This Is How We Do” entertainer might be getting her own Las Vegas residency, joining the likes of Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. The Inquisitr revealed the news while noting that her shows will allegedly take place at The Colosseum.

Katy Perry’s music career kickstarted in 2008 when she released the single “I Kissed A Girl.” The song became a worldwide No. 1 smash selling over 5 million worldwide. Her debut album, One Of The Boys, peaked at No. 9 in the U.S. and sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

Her second studio album, Teenage Dream, remains her most successful era. The album topped the charts around the globe and achieved five No. 1 singles — “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” The album has sold over 6 million records worldwide. To support the album, she went on her first arena tour titled “California Dreams Tour.”

Since 2012, she has had three more U.S. No. 1 singles — “Part of Me,” “Roar,” and “Dark Horse.”

In 2014, she released Prism, which sold over 4 million copies worldwide and in 2017, she released Witness, which became her third consecutive No. 1 album in the States.

On Instagram, Katy Perry has 82.1 million followers. On Twitter, she has 107 million followers and remains the most followed person on the platform, according to Friend or Follow.