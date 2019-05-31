Dido’s First London Show In 15 Years Went Down A Storm At The Roundhouse

Last year, Dido announced that she would be releasing a new album and embarking on her first tour in over 15 years, per BBC. The album, Still On My Mind, became her fifth top 5 album in the U.K., peaking at No. 3. Last night, she performed a sold-out show at the Roundhouse, London, in the U.K. and impressed her crowd.

The last time Dido performed a headline show in London was in support of her second studio album, Life For Rent. Her third and fourth studio albums — Safe Trip Home and Girl Who Got Away — were not supported with tours.

Dido is set to perform a second show at the Roundhouse tonight after selling out the first date so quickly.

Fans who attended last night’s show had nothing but positive things to say about the “Thank You” songstress’s performance.

“Watching Dido perform ‘Take My Hand’ tonight was probably the closest I’ll ever get to finding God. A *moment*,” a user tweeted.

“The incomparable Dido at The Roundhouse tonight. Still got it after a 15 year break!” another shared.

“Well Dido just blew the roof off of the Roundhouse,” a third mentioned.

The “Still On My Mind Tour” so far has visited Europe and will continue around the world. Her North American shows start next month, which Axs revealed. She announced via her Instagram account that she will visit South America.

“‪A dream finally coming true for me – I’m coming to Brazil and Mexico in November!!” she told her followers.

Also in November, she will return for a second European leg that will end in December.

Dido rose to fame in 2000 when she featured on Eminem’s No. 1 hit “Stan.” Her debut album No Angel took off after the collaboration and sold over 22 million copies worldwide. It won Best British Album at the 2001 BRIT Awards.

Dido’s follow up album, Life For Rent, matched the success of No Angel, and she received her first Grammy Award nomination for its lead single, “White Flag.” It was nominated in the category for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

In an interview this year, Dido revealed that she nearly died in South Wales, which The Inquisitr reported.

“A horse named Donna nearly killed me,” the “Sand In My Shoes” hitmaker explained.

In 2010, she married her husband, Rohan Gavin, who is a screenwriter. A year later, they had their first child, Stanley Gavin. MSN revealed that her son is not named after the Eminem song which kickstarted her career worldwide.