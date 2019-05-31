Watch Pakistan Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Opener For Both Teams, Start Time

Pakistan look to snap a 10-match ODI losing skid when they open their World Cup campaign against a high-powered West Indies side.

West Indies bring their big bats to the run-rich pitch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham when they open their long-shot bid for their third ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, but first since 1979, by taking on the team that won the 2017 Champions Trophy but has fallen on hard times since then, the Men in Green of Pakistan — losers of their last 10 one-day international matches consecutively, according to ESPN stats. That losing streak includes the most recent four matches they played, earlier this month against host nation England. But Pakistan is attempting to revive its fast bowling attack to hold back the powerful Windies batsmen in the match that will live stream on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Pakistan vs. West Indies Match 2 of the Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, May 31, at the 17,500-capacity Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup opener for both Pakistan and West Indies, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

In his return to international cricket, Chris Gayle will be joined by Carlos Braithwaite and Andre “Superman” Russell in the Windies batting attack, with Gayle and Russell both coming off explosive Indian Premier League performances. Gayle slugged 52 sixes on 249 balls, while Russell launched 34 into the seats off of 319, according to The Herald Sun newspaper.

Now the pair, and the rest of the West Indies lineup, head to the high-scoring ground where England just last year posted an ODI record 481 total against Australia as the BBC reports.

“It would be great to be the first team to cross that 500 mark and I am sure we have the firepower to do it,” Windies batsman Shai Hope told CricBuzz. But they will have to cope with a Pakistan fast bowling attack that features the return of 2015 World Cup hero Wahab Riaz, as well as Mohammad Amir.

Here are the expected teams for Friday’s Pakistan vs. West Indies Cricket World Cup match.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 6 Mohammad Hafeez/Imad Wasim 7 Asif Ali, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Wahab Riaz.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle 2 Evin Lewis 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper) 4 Shimron Hetmyer 5 Darren Bravo 6 Jason Holder (captain) 7 Andre Russell 8 Ashley Nurse 9 Kemar Roach 10 Sheldon Cottrell 11 Oshane Thomas.

West Indies slugger Chris Gayle will be looking for a big total on the run-rich Trent Bridge pitch. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Pakistan vs. West Indies fourth ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In the Caribbean Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Pakistan vs. West Indies clash to open the World Cup for both teams, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.