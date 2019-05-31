‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Flashes Cleavage Under Falling Robe In New Instagram Snap

Anne de Paula is showing some skin again on Instagram, this time in a slinky robe that’s hardly covering up the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s impressive figure.

The babe took to her widely-followed Instagram account late in the evening on Thursday, May 30 to share a steamy new snap that her fans went absolutely wild for. Staring down the camera with a slight head tilt and a grin, Anne appeared to be in the midst of shooting something special, as the background held a slew of people, hair tools and products, and even a fabric steamer. While the model already looked like she had gone through hair and makeup, it did not appear that she had hit the wardrobe station yet, for she wore nothing but a slinky white robe that was hardly doing its job of covering her up.

The plush, cozy garment fell down Anne’s shoulders, creating a side, deep v neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage and her perfectly bronzed skin. In fact, had it not been for her hands holding together both sides of the garment in the middle, the number risked falling open completely to flash the beauty’s voluptuous assets in their entirety.

As Anne struck her pose, the lighting and angle was perfect to show off her glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a light pink glossy lip, thick coating of mascara, and light peach blush that created the perfect rosy cheek. Her long, dark tresses were also already styled in a half pony tail and loose waves that cascaded down her back to create an effortless look.

Fans of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie quickly showed some love for the bombshell’s newest Instagram upload. Within just three hours of going live on the platform, the sizzling snap has already been awarded more than 6,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” wrote fellow S.I. Swimsuit model Hunger McGrady, while Robin Holzken simply left the heart-eyed emoji as her comment.

“Gorgeous babe,” wrote a third fan.

Today’s upload was just the latest addition to the slew of sexy snaps that Anne has been sharing with her 216,000 followers recently. Earlier this week, the stunner sent pulses racing by sharing yet another shot from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, and it certainly did not disappoint. In the NSFW photo, Anne posed on the beach in a plunging animal print one-piece that would have exposed her assets had it not been for a sheer, white crop top underneath, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.