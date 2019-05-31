‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Pert Derriere In Black Thong On Instagram

Maxim and Sports Illustrated model Abigail Ratchford treated her fans to a seductive display on Thursday when she posted a photo of herself wearing black thong underwear. The 27-year-old brunette beauty showed off her pert rear end in the post, much to the delight of her followers who complimented her beauty.

In the caption, Abigail asked her fans to suggest themes for her next calendar, and the responses from her followers varied.

“Something fantasy, like Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings?” one fan wrote.

“Naughty Disney princesses?” another fan suggested.

According to Ratchford’s website, she has previously done a cosplay calendar in which she donned a Princess Leia “slave” costume on the cover. Its product description also reveals that she also dresses up as Elektra and She-Hulk.

Besides the calendar, Ratchford sells a wide range of other merchandise, including posters of herself wearing nothing but roller skates, “baseball cards” of her in lingerie, and T-shirts with photos of Ratchford cupping her ample cleavage.

The website is the center of her growing empire beyond Instagram, and she’s recently added a new element to her brand. As Haute Living reports, she launched an app last year called “escapex” as a new way to interact with fans.

“Usually at a photo shoot, the photographer will give me back five to 10 pictures. I don’t like to post all of them on my Instagram because it can be overwhelming to my followers [laughs],” she said to Haute Living. “But on my app, I can post as much as I want, and it doesn’t look repetitive.”

She also described the app as a “hub” for her followers, allowing her to do interactive giveaways, live videos, and fan shout outs.

During the interview, she also shared advice for anyone who wants to build a large fanbase via social media and monetize it.

“I’ve learned the best way to monetize your social media is to be ‘on brand,'” she said, adding that the best way to do this is to ensure that all of your content radiates a particular message, whether that be luxury, glamour, health and fitness, or anything else. She also stressed the importance of networking in the money-making process as well.

“With social media, it’s amazing because you have the potential to be your own boss and bring in so many endorsements just through networking,” she said.