R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts Of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly was slapped with 11 new counts of sexual abuse on Thursday after Cook County prosecutors filed new complaints against the embattled singer. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the near dozen new felony counts against the singer could carry an additional 30 years behind bars.

According to the court documents, the assault in question happened in January 2010, and it isn’t clear if the victim, in this case, is new or one of the alleged victims in the previously filed cases. The court documents refer to the alleged victim as “J.P.,” the same initials as one of the victims in the case filed against the singer in February. Kelly’s lawyer claims that the new charges are related to one of the four cases that were filed against Kelly earlier in the year.

These latest charges include three counts of criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 16, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The aggravated criminal sexual assault charges carry up to 30 years in prison because they are designated as Class X felonies.

Steve Greenberg, who represents Kelly, said that he had heard about the new charges but hadn’t reviewed them, yet.

“We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Greenberg said. “I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

He reiterated this information in a series of posts on Twitter.

“# RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing,” he wrote.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results,” he added in a second tweet.

An Illinois grand jury has indicted R. Kelly on 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, court documents show https://t.co/0EDs77PfU5 pic.twitter.com/Xv3JqTDNvK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 30, 2019

Kelly is due to appear in court on June 6 after being indicted in February for sexually abusing four women, three of whom are allegedly underage. That case includes the charges involving “J.P.,” who says that she got an autograph from the singer after a hearing at his 2008 trial for child pornography charges. At the time, she was 16 years old. She says that after meeting Kelly, she had sex with him several times at his home.

As The Inquisitr reported today, Kelly’s victims testified on Wednesday, as the trial against the singer ramped up, that he flew young women across state lines in order to engage in sexual encounters with them.