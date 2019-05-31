WWE News: Jon Moxley Reveals What The Shield Said To Him When He Said He Was Leaving WWE

His brothers in The Shield knew it was time for him to go.

They will go down in professional wrestling history as one of the most popular stables ever, but all good things must come to an end. After the WWE revealed that Dean Ambrose would not be re-signing once his contract expired, The Shield’s time was very limited. Now, Ambrose has transitioned into Jon Moxley of All Elite Wrestling, and he has revealed what Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins said to him when he told them he was leaving.

Dean Ambrose always seemed like a bit of a loose cannon during his time in WWE, and his nickname of “Lunatic Fringe” was very fitting. Still, he was not in a place where he could have control of his own gimmick and that was part of the reason he wanted out.

Moxley has shared his thoughts recently while speaking with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast. The Inquisitr reported that he detailed his exact reasoning for wanting to leave WWE, and the moment he finally knew that he had enough and needed to move on.

When the time finally came and his mind was made up, Dean Ambrose let WWE know that he was going to leave after his contract expired on April 30, 2019. From that moment, he had to tell his brothers in The Shield that he was on his way out.

During his conversation on the podcast, Chris Jericho asked Moxley how things went when he actually spoke with Reigns and Rollins about leaving. Jericho brought up how they were all “fairly close” in WWE and in real life, as transcribed by Cageside Seats.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re like… cool. This, you want everybody to be happy kinda thing. Sad to see you go, but like, also like, they’ve been with me watching me go through all this crap.”

Jericho went on to say that “they know how you are,” and that was to be expected. For years, the three superstars worked together as The Shield. When they weren’t partnered together in a stable, they were often times feuding with one another.

Moxley went on to say how things went when he told Seth Rollins, and he came up with a pretty good explanation as to how Ambrose leaving WWE was for all of them.

“Yeah. So when I told Seth he was like, ‘Man I’m so bummed out, dude,’ and I said, ‘Dude, this is like the ending of Harry and the Hendersons, where like they released him into the woods and all the other sasquatches pop up and now he’s where he needs to be? I’m a wild animal, babe, I’ve been domesticated too long.’ [Laughter] And he’s like ‘Actually that’s a perfect description.'”

When WWE said that Dean Ambrose was leaving and gave him a farewell as they did, a lot of people thought it was all part of a storyline. No matter what they thought, Ambrose is gone, Moxley has returned, and he’s a member of All Elite Wrestling.