‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Animal Print Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko, a model who has been called the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” had some fun in the sun recently and shared a video of it with her millions of fans on Instagram. In the clip, Anastasiya poses seductively near a pool in an animal print cut-out swimsuit, which leaves little to the imagination. The suit appears to be a couple of sizes too small as she’s spilling out of it, showing off lots of underboob and the 24-year-old’s ample hips.

The video has over 250,000 views and over 1,000 comments.

Most of the commenters showered Anastasiya with effusive praise about her physical beauty. Many called her body perfect and marveled at its proportions.

Those proportions have also drawn accusations of plastic surgery, rumors that Anastasiya has vehemently denied.

“I like to see bosoms and bottoms, I don’t like over slim girls,” she once said in an interview, as reported by The Daily Mail. “But you have to be careful with American girls. They often go through surgeries and pour fat into their bottoms taken from other parts of their bodies. And my body is a natural one.”

“I had just one surgery — my appendix was removed,” she admitted.

But several websites that are focused on exposing celebrity plastic surgeries claim that she isn’t telling the truth about her bombshell body.

One of those websites is from her homeland. As The Daily Mail notes, Tecrussia.ru alleges that her generous curves were achieved thanks to a surgeon. They cited Anastasiya’s ethnic background as “evidence” that her body isn’t as natural as she claims.

“Recent pictures show the upper curve of Anastasiya’s bottom has became very distinctive,” the article reads. “Such a curve is typical for Latin American or African women and not for Slavonic, and we can’t see anything like this in Anastasiya’s earlier pictures.”

In the past, Kvitko has said that her bodacious body once hindered her modeling career instead of helping it. She has previously said that modeling agencies refused to represent her until she lost weight, The Daily Mail also notes. Those rejections may have encouraged her to start posting her photos on social media which skyrocketed her to success

Now she has 9.8 million followers on Instagram and has clearly found an audience who appreciates the revealing photos she posts on an almost daily basis. But the real Kim Kardashian has over 100 million followers, so Anastasiya has a lot of catching up to do.