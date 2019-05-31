K-pop Group BTS Slays On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ 2019 Semi-Finals

It’s rare that Asian artists performing in England go viral on Twitter’s United States trending list. But today, K-pop boy band BTS did just that after working the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) stage, offering their very first live performance in the United Kingdom with their hit single, “Boy With Luv.”

Not only that, but the group, also called the Princes of Pop, the Bangtan Boys and the Bulletproof Boy Scouts, was Twitter trending with #BTSonBGT long before the popular group even began to give their all during the live reality television program that also boasts an American version.

These seven South Korean cuties, all sporting candy-colored pastel suits and early Beatles’ styled hair, did their stuff while a dazzling backdrop, complete with changing hues and alternating geometric shapes, kept time with the bouncing beat of the energizing pop song. Their engaging set also featured more than a dozen tall, bright pink lampposts, bringing a cartoonish yet urban flair to the number.

The massive crowd in the audience at Hammersmith Apollo theatre in London went wild for group members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, screaming their approval throughout the lively performance. Then, when the rousing number was over, all four BGT judges, including Simon, Amanda, Alesha, and David, gave these talents from a faraway continent a rare standing ovation.

One fan called Shreya wrote on Twitter in a post that included a montage of BTS on BGT, “I know just one thing. [BTS] KILLED it at #BGT I’m proud, I’m happy Love [BTS] with ALL my heart.”

Apparently, Shreya is far from alone on this subject. This boy band, which formed in South Korea in 2011, is now a huge sensation all over the world. Their Twitter followers number more than 20 million and their Instagram followers number more than 18 million.

Previously, these jaunty South Korean entertainers performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, while BTS performed on Saturday Night Live in New York City a couple of weeks earlier on April 13.

Looking forward, this hot K-pop group will be in London again on June 2 to play at the legendary Wembley Stadium and in Osaka, Japan, to play at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 9. All venues are expected to sell out as has been the case everywhere these talents have performed.

BTS’s ongoing Love Yourself World Tour, which has booked 58 shows hitting four continents — North America, South America, Asia, and Europe — started on May 8, 2018 and is still going strong more than a year later.

And so, with that in mind, it’s fair to say the so-called Princes of Pop are, indeed, global sensations.