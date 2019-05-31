Scottie Pippen Sues A Child Over Crayon Damage

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has a filed a lawsuit in connection with damage to his rented home, and he’s now named a 5-year-old girl as a defendant in the suit.

Per The Daily Beast, the former Chicago Bulls great filed a lawsuit last year against a couple that had rented out his mansion in Florida, alleging that they damaged it. The original suit, which made headlines last year, had accused the couple of allowing their child to “deface certain elements of the property with markers, crayons, and/or cause damage of similar nature” during the time that the family had rented his house.

Now, Pippen has amended the suit in order to specifically name the child. Pippen claims that the damages amounted to nearly $110,000, and he seeks compensation “in excess of $15,000.” On top of the crayon and marker defacement, Pippen claims the couple allowed their pets to urinate in the home, and also that they stole items, including a set of knives.

The female half of the couple sued by Pippen, Lindsay Glazer, last December launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to quote “replace Scottie Pippen’s missing knife set.” Glazer, a comedian, who has also worked as a lawyer, launched the campaign in order to use the attention from the lawsuit to raise money for a veterans charity, but also vowed to pay for a new knife set for her former landlord. The GoFundMe has raised $706, including $7 from a “Michael Jordan,” who has the same name as Pippen’s longtime teammate.

The mansion in question, per New Times, includes such amenities as “six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a 215-foot private dock with a boat lift, full-size basketball court, putting green, chilled wine room, fitness center, and home theater.”

The suit, as pointed out by both the GoFundMe page and New Times, had inaccurately stated that Glazer is part of the family of that name that owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

Glazer, per her Facebook page, performs comedy as “The Alphabitch.”

The 53-year-old Pippen played 17 years in the NBA, and won six NBA championships in the 1990s, all of them alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. At the end of his career, he played for the Houston Rockets and later the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pippen is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, both on his own, and as a member of the 1992 Dream Team Olympic team; he was inducted as both in 2010. Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, starred on The Real Housewives of Miami.