‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Sizzles In A Pink Polka Dot Bikini

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola seems to be enjoying her time in the sun with her fiancé Christian Biscardi.

The former reality show star shared a photo on Thursday of herself standing by a cabana. In the shot, Biscardi is joining her as she is showing off her toned body in a pink bikini with green polka dots. Her long brown hair is pulled back and she added brown sunglasses to the bikini look. Her fiancé Christian Biscardi is showing off his body as well, opting to go shirtless for the snapshot. Based on her Instagram Stories, Giancola is celebrating her birthday with her paramour. The photo was shared with the Jersey Shore alum’s 3 million followers. At the time of writing, the snap received more than 40,000 likes. The post also received more than 200 comments from Giancola’s fans.

“I love that you stay natural nothing fake and your beautiful,” one fan commented.

“U look very happy Sammi congrats,” another follower chimed in.

Giancola also shared a photo on Tuesday, May 28 of herself standing behind the hotel her and Biscardi are staying at for their getaway. According to her geotag, the couple took a trip to St. Pete Beach, Florida to celebrate her big day. Many of Giancola’s fans offered suggestions of where to eat and shop in her comments.

According to HollywoodLife, the couple has been sharing photos from their vacation, which reportedly began last week. In addition to showing off their bodies, the lovebirds have been drinking espresso and enjoying the palm trees and scenery. Giancola has also taken opportunities to show off her 4-carat engagement ring for her followers to see.

Giancola and Biscardi became engaged back in March after two years of dating. Many fans of the Sweetheart Styles founder remember her infamous relationship with her former Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two dated on and off from 2009 to 2012 and reportedly haven’t kept in touch since their split, per Us Weekly. After announcing her engagement to Biscardi, Giancola shared that she has now found true love.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”

Many of Giancola’s former castmates wished her and Biscardi well via social media, including Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick.