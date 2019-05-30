Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Skimpy Red Bikini On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders is heating up Instagram again with a red hot look that is perfect for the upcoming summer months. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed her millions of followers on the social media platform with yet another steamy bikini pic that sent temperatures soaring.

The stunner sent her fans into a frenzy with her most recent Instagram upload that she shared on Thursday, May 30. In the sizzling shot, the 27-year-old stood outside on her luxurious balcony with her hand on her hip and a quizzical look on her face, claiming in the caption that she had spent the “petty” day throwing “some shade.” While some may have raised their eyebrows at the babe’s cryptic caption, all questions quickly vanished when they glanced at the red barely-there bikini she sported in the photo that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Jasmine put an endless amount of cleavage on display in her minuscule triangle style top that sported a deep, wide neckline and barely contained her voluptuous assets. Meanwhile, the matching bottom part of the two-piece set exposed even more of the beauty’s flawless figure. Nearly every inch of the bombshell’s curvy booty and long, toned legs were within eyesight, as were her washboard abs that are nothing short of impressive. The skimpy number was tied together in delicate bows high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her enviably flat midsection.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie kept her look simple by skipping accessories and even opting to go barefoot in the sizzling snap. Her signature blonde locks — which have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie — were worn in a sleek low bun behind her head, keeping her tresses out of her face so her minimal makeup look and striking features could shine.

It wasn’t long before Jasmine’s new Instagram post started earning some love from her 3.4 million followers. At the time of this writing, the jaw-dropping upload has already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from fans complimenting her sexy summer look.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another noted that the babe was “unreal.”

“You’re so perfect,” commented a third.

Loading...

Jasmine’s red hot bikini look follows up another stunning snap from a new campaign she did with Victoria’s Secret. Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram account again to share a duo of photos in which she rocked nothing but a pair of barely-there black panties from the lingerie brand and tiny crop top, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.