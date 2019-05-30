Jordyn Woods’ Black Dress And Red Rose Couldn’t Get Any Sexier

Jordyn Woods may have opted for a slinky dress in her latest Instagram update, but she’s paired it with the most romantic and sexy accessory there is – a red rose.

On May 30, the 21-year-old updated her Instagram. As the geo-tag states, the model is in London, U.K. Three snaps forming the post-show Jordyn in a restaurant. She’s standing in front of white-clothed tables and a wall that is mostly taken up by a mirror with old photographs above it add homely touches.

This girl has dressed up for her night out. The SECNDNTURE founder is wearing a black halterneck dress in what appear to be velours. The sexy number seems long, but it’s cheekily slit at the thigh. It’s showcasing the model’s sculpted shoulders, strong arms, and back – the latter is shown in the background mirror.

The first picture sees Woods looking right at the camera as she holds the rose. In the second, she seems to be offering it. In fact, she’s taking to her caption to say who it’s for – in summary, anyone who’s looking at the picture. The third and final photo shows the entrepreneur smiling and looking down. Here, the rose has been taken up to Jordyn’s mouth. The update is classy, feminine, chic, and ultimately, as sexy as it gets.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Honestly you’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Flower 4 me flower 4 u,” another wrote.

Many fans simply thanked Jordyn – clearly, they had noticed the caption.

A single girl with a high-profile cheating scandal behind her is going to make headlines when she’s holding a rose. Jordyn already had a celebrity status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, although this year has seen Woods’ fame catapult. The February cheating scandal that saw her name front headlines alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has now reached the three-month mark. While Khloe has stated that Woods is “not to be blamed,” per People, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now single. Khloe and Tristan split in February.

Why Woods has chosen to pose with the flower hasn’t been clarified. That said, the model doesn’t appear to be posing provocatively – quite simply, she seems happy, at peace, and enjoying her whereabouts. It is also possible that the flower was already in the restaurant. If so, Jordyn may have spotted a spur-of-the-moment photo op.

Jordyn, her black dress, and rose have been proving a hit. The post racked up over 82,000 likes within 40 minutes of being posted. Jordyn has 9.9 million Instagram followers.