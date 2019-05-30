Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Flaunts Insanely Chiseled Abs, Tugs Down Jeans In Sexy Selfie

Fitness expert and Venezuelan bombshell Michelle Lewin knows how to strike a pose. She has millions of people following her every move on social media and her latest Instagram post is sending her fans into a frenzy. Lewin’s insanely fit figure always serves to inspire and amaze people, but the chiseled abs she is revealing in this latest selfie definitely kicks things up a notch.

Late Thursday afternoon, Michelle shared a selfie taken in her bathroom and this one is definitely a showstopper. Lewin is posing in skintight jeans, black boots, and a t-shirt, but this is no ordinary bumming-around-town outfit.

In this new jaw-dropping photo, Lewin has her t-shirt tied in a knot just below her breasts in a way that hints at her bountiful bosom. The waistband of Michelle’s jeans rests just below her navel and she has one thumb hitched through a belt loop to tug them down just a tad.

Michelle is looking straight ahead, bypassing all of the tricks of the trade to enhance one’s angles and fake a sultry image. In this case, Lewin stood with her legs spread shoulder-width apart and she donned a serious gaze as she snapped the shot. It was a sexy stance in-and-of-itself, but the Venezuelan beauty’s abs stole the show without a doubt.

The Venezuelan fitness expert regularly shares tips and tricks for achieving insanely chiseled abs, but in this case, a picture speaks a thousand words. The Inquisitr recently shared the scoop on a workout video Lewin posted for her fans and this new snap shows that all of that hard work has most certainly paid off for Lewin in spades.

Lewin is a top influencer on Instagram, building a following of a whopping 13.4 million fans. Within the first four hours of being live on Michelle’s page, this ab-focused selfie had amassed nearly 125,000 likes.

Almost 1,000 people commented on the stunning snap within those first few hours as well. People couldn’t help but be impressed by the model’s impressive physique, sharing glowing notes in both English and Spanish.

Michelle also took to her Instagram Stories and shared some sexy looks from her fashion line that are coming soon. These looks once again highlighted the Venezuelan beauty’s taut abs and athletic curves in a way that few other brands can accomplish.

Virtually every video or photo that Michelle Lewin posts on social media generates a ton of engagement as the Venezuelan fitness model’s fans are constantly in awe and inspired by her insane figure and impressive accomplishments. She has also shared photos and videos from her early days of training and she makes it clear that she has earned every inch of the body that she now proudly flaunts.