YG Blasts People Showing ‘Fake’ Love Following Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Nipsey Hussle’s death has mostly proven to be a positive force in the hip hop community and has led to historic sit-downs between members of over 30 Los Angeles gangs. But some people, such as legendary producer Dr. Dre, have been accused of exploiting his death for personal gain, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

American rapper YG appears to agree that exploitation may be a problem. During a recent stop at the radio show The Breakfast Club, Complex reports that he didn’t hold back in his criticism of people who are showing “fake” love for Hussle in the wake of his death.

“It’s fake as f**k and it’s like, my n***a like, you got all these fake a** motherf**kers living on planet Earth but the real ones is gone.”

“Take these fake n***as away, you feel me? Maybe we wouldn’t be so sad,” he said.

Dre is accused of exploiting Hussle’s death after posing next to a portrait of the late rapper with Compton rapper The Game. But after a 2013 interview resurfacing in which Hussle accuses Dre of not supporting him, fans were quick to accuse Dre of acting in poor taste.

Outside of the drama surrounding Hussle’s death, YG used his The Breakfast Club interview to speak about his mental health struggles.

“Y’all know who Scott Budnick is?” he asked, referring to the movie producer.

“He really got me on that mental health s**t. He told me some s**t, like, ‘A man’s brain is not fully developed until you like 26.’ So a lot of things that men do when you young you ain’t even fully developed, so you ain’t really know what you doing.”

YG Talks Nipsey Hussle, New Album, Clothing Line + More With The Breakfast Club: https://t.co/fgYfK38VuU pic.twitter.com/xBhvsA38Zv — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 30, 2019

YG says that this conversation was important to him because it was one of the first that he ever had about mental health. He claims that he never knew what mental health was and that Budnick made him realize that he resisted opening up to people because — as a man — he is expected not to.

The Compton rapper claims that the problem with communities lies in the fact that men don’t want to open up to each other, which inevitably leads to disastrous effects on their minds and brains. YG claims that although he doesn’t cry often, he’s not afraid to, and revealed that the last time he cried was when Hussle passed.

YG’s album 4REAL 4 REAL is out now and is projected to sell between 33,000 to 37,000 album equivalent units in its first week.