Blond Beauty Hannah Palmer Sizzles In Sunny Yellow Bikini

Maxim model Hannah Palmer has been heating up Instagram lately with her steamy bikini shots.

In her latest post, the blond bombshell shared a photo of herself modeling a bright yellow string bikini, showing off her perfect figure and enthusiastic smile. The Instagram influencer wore her long hair in loose waves while smiling at the camera. Her face was perfectly made up with natural tones and a pink lip.

“Beach days,” the model captioned in the photo, as she posed for the camera while people bustled behind her in the background. According to the geotag on the post, Palmer was out getting some fresh air and sunshine on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

One look at the American beauty explains why she is popular among her followers; she is simply stunning to look at, and she knows how to work the camera. She also knows how to keep her followers entertained with an element of surprise. And since summer is almost here, she has been filling her Instagram page with sultry shots in bathing suits of all sorts of sizes and colors. Posing in swimwear in colors from white to black and every color in between, Palmer has given her followers reasons to come back for more every day.

In 2018, the 21-year-old participated in Maxim Magazine’s cover girl contest. She competed with other women not only for the chance to appear on the cover of the magazine, but to also take home $25,000. While Palmer did not win the contest, she placed 34 out of 71 beautiful women participating in the magazine’s Southwest regional group.

When asked what she would do with the money if she won the contest, Palmer said that wanted to do something to help other women.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again!” Palmer said, per Maxim.

“Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!” she explained.

Palmer knows a thing or two about beauty and confidence, and it shows in every one of the photos she shares online.