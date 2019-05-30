Kourtney Kardashian’s ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Picture Launches Interesting Comments

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday – The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is the oldest sister in her famous clan.

On May 30, Kourtney took to Instagram for a sultry update. The racy snap showed the Poosh CEO flashing her toned legs as she sat on a high stool. With a floral-patterned mini dress, dark locks, and bold-red lips, Kourtney seemed to be channeling old-school glam. Her caption, however, appeared to be giving a nod to a famous movie. Given that Kourtney is 40 years old, the reference made sense – to an extent.

Fans have taken to the comments section to debate the virginity part of Kourtney’s caption. Responses have been proving interesting.

“i did the math and this don’t add up sis,” one fan wrote.

“And with two kids..” was another response.

The user added cry-face and laughing emojis.

Kourtney is a mother of three. She shares 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kourtney is also known for looking more youthful than her 40 years.

Elsewhere, fans threw in popular culture references. One mentioned hit TV show Jane the Virgin.

“jane the virgin who? You mean kourtney the virgin,” they wrote.

Many other comments pointed out Kourtney’s status as a mother, alongside how fabulous she looked.

Kourtney is known for her on-screen parenting. Her children regularly feature on Keeping Up With The Kardashians; likewise on Kourtney’s Instagram. This mother and her brood are also regularly papped around Calabasas, California. While Kourtney’s children didn’t feature in today’s Instagram update, references to them seemed to have taken over the comments section.

“The [sic] how did you have babies?” one fan wrote.

Clearly, Kourtney’s comment was tongue-in-cheek. The star regularly talks about sex on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has also taken to her Poosh website to discuss sex.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. Since then, Kourtney has been in two relationships. Her relationship with Algerian model Younges Bendjima ended in August 2018. Following her relationship with Younes, Kourtney dated model Luka Sabbat. Both were significantly younger than Kourtney.

Kourtney and Luka split in October 2018. Since then, this Kardashian appears to have been enjoying the single life. Her most recent ex has, however, been spotted with other members of the family. Five days ago, Luka was spotted on a yacht in Monaco with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, per the Daily Mail.

Kourtney’s post received over 5,000 comments within the space of four hours. Fans wishing to stay updated on Kourtney should follow her Instagram.