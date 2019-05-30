Lyssa Chapman Blasts Fan Taking Side Of Stepmom Beth Chapman In Family Feud

Beth Chapman and her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, are currently feuding in the midst of the reality star’s battle with stage II throat cancer, as The Inquisitr previously reported. And although Lyssa is facing criticism from fans for not wishing Beth a happy Mother’s Day, Hollywood Life reports that the 31-year-old isn’t backing down from a fight.

“Seriously unimpressed that you didn’t think or wish a happy mother’s day to Beth,” a fan wrote on a photo of Lyssa celebrating her 17-year-old daughter Abbie’s high school graduation. “Very disappointed in you young lady.”

But it didn’t take long for Lyssa to respond.

“Seriously you don’t know s*** so MYOB also idgaf what you think,” Lyssa replied.

Many fans jumped in to support Lyssa for her decision.

“There are always two sides of a story! Period! I don’t usually respond to celebrity’s posts but we don’t know ANYTHING! And to blast on social media family drama is just wrong on so many levels,” one wrote.

“Keep ya stupid comments to yourself,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported, a Monday exchange between Beth and a fan suggests that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is fighting with Lyssa. Beth said that someone in her family “claims that it is just drama when you are so sick in hospital.” Although Beth’s comment doesn’t mention her by name, Lyssa’s snubbing of her stepmother on Mother’s Day revealed the tension between the two, and many fans believe that Beth’s Monday comments are a reference to her stepdaughter.

But in addition to clapping back at fans, Lyssa also claims that Beth is lying, and provided a screenshot of a Mother’s Day message to “Grandma,” which is allegedly from Lyssa’s daughter, Abbie. She also claims that Beth would never have been able to attend Abbie’s graduation, as she wasn’t in town at the time.

Duane “Dog” Chapman has 11 children — two with Beth and nine from previous relationships.

As The Inquisitr reported, Beth posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Thursday delivering a Mother’s Day message at a Florida Church, The Source Church in Bradenton. She announced her plans for the speech in the first week of May, and said that she would be delivering a message of “hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor.”

During her speech, Beth mentioned a Bible verse that speaks about weakness and hardships, which connected with fans, one of whom said that her “strength is immeasurable.”