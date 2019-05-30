Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Photo From Mother’s Day Speaking Event

Beth spoke at a Florida church on Mother's Day.

Beth Chapman posted a photo of herself delivering a Mother’s Day message at a Florida church, Pop Culture reports.

Back in the first week of May, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Beth announced that she would be delivering a message of “hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor,” for Mother’s Day at The Source Church in Bradenton.

Beth knows a thing or two about motherhood: she had two children of her own, Dominic Davis and Cecily Barmore-Chapman, from previous relationships before she married Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman; and she has two children, Bonnie and Garry, from her marriage to Duane. Further, Duane had nine children from previous relationships, seven of whom are still living. Beth has always referred to her stepchildren as her “bonus” kids.

During her message, as The Inquisitr reported, Chapman spoke about her strict upbringing in a Mennonite community, her rebellion as a teenager that led to an out-of-wedlock pregnancy, and of her struggles as a single mother. Further, she told the congregation that she’s been relying on her faith to cure her Stage II throat cancer, eschewing the more traditional method of chemotherapy.

“And although chemotherapy is not my bag, people, sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith,” she shared.

This week, she showed a photo of herself speaking at the event.

As you can see from Beth’s Instagram post above, she also mentioned a Bible verse that references weaknesses and hardships. That bit of Scripture struck the right notes with some of her fans. One, for example, wrote that her “strength is immeasurable.” Another wrote that his or her son is battling cancer, like Beth, and that they read Beth’s words at a time when they needed them the most. Others reminded Chapman that they are continuing to pray for her.

Beth has been having a difficult time since Mother’s Day. In addition to battling cancer, it appears that Mother’s Day itself was a rather unhappy holiday for her. That’s because, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a few days after the holiday Beth called out her stepdaughter, Lyssa, publicly on Twitter for purportedly ignoring Beth on Mother’s Day, preventing Beth from going to Lyssa’s daughter’s graduation, and blocking Beth’s phone number. Lyssa later accused Beth of lying, and even posted a screenshot, purportedly from Abbie, wishing Beth a happy Mother’s Day. Days afterward, as reported by The Inquisitr, Beth wrote that family members “make things worse” during sickness, and though she didn’t name names, it seems that the statement might have stemmed from her feud with Lyssa.