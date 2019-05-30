Russian Model Tanya Mityushina Flaunts Perfect Figure In Leopard-Print Bikini In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Tanya Mityushina has some sound advice for her Instagram followers. Earlier this week, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to remind her fans that happiness is within all of us and not the other way around. The message was paired with a series of photos of herself in a stunningly small bikini that showcased her model figure.

In the post, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is in an inverted tabletop position near the ocean as she dons a leopard-print two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and another one that ties behind her back, leaving plenty of skin exposed. The 26-year-old stunner teamed her top with a matching bottom that also ties on her sides and sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her wide hips and incredibly toned thighs. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is rocking is by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

With her hands and feet in the sand, Mityushina is lifting up her body off the shore while allowing her toes to touch the waves that wash up near her body. In the first photo of the series, the model is flashing a big, bright smile without looking at the camera, as if lost in her own happiness.

In the second shot, she is in a similar pose though closer to the ground and has assumed a more serious facial expression. In both photos, her dirty blonde hair is in down as her bangs fly backward with her wind. As noted by the geotag included with the post, she posed for the photos in Malibu, which were captured by Stephen Sun.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Mityushina shared with her 404,000 Instagram followers, garnered about 20,000 likes and more than 180 comments within a few days of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her inspirational caption.

“What a woman!!” one user raved, adding an okay hand sign and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are right and you really are so beautiful so gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

As previously pointed out by Style Caster, the Perm native was featured in the 2016 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, whose spread she shot in Malta.