‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Sunbathes With Pal While Matching In Thong Bikinis

Rachel Bush is delighting her army of Instagram followers with not one, but two photo updates.

As fans know, the black-haired beauty is wildly popular on social media, boasting over 1 million followers on Instagram alone. While she’s a stunning model in her own right, Bush’s celebrity status rose when she married NFL star Jordan Poyer. The model is never one to shy away from showing off her flawless figure to her legion of Instagram followers, and that’s exactly what she did earlier today.

In the double-photo update that was posted for her fans, Bush can be seen baring a great deal of her body for the camera. In the first photo in the series, Bush shows off her backside to the camera, clad in a skimpy yellow bikini which showcases her curvy derriere. The model’s legs and back are also on display in the image, and only a tiny portion of her back is covered — a thin gold chain from her swimsuit doing the honors.

Right next to her lies her hunky husband, Jordan, who is also showing off his athletic body — sporting only a pair of blue swim trunks. The NFL star goes shirtless for the photo op, flaunting his six-pack abs in the image. But it’s the next photo in the series that really has fans talking. In this image, Rachel lies next to a pal, both women wearing incredibly sexy swimsuits. Once again, Rachel flashes her backside at the camera while rocking the same thong bikini bottoms as appeared in the earlier photo.

The stunner wears her long dark locks down, but her face isn’t visible in the snapshot. Right next to her lies her blonde pal, a friend who is also flaunting her toned and tanned derriere, sporting tiny thong bikini bottoms. Since having been posted, these sultry snapshots quickly earned the beauty rave reviews, amassing over 25,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to comment on Rachel’s husband — and his NFL career — but the overwhelming majority of Instagram users took to the post to let Rachel know how amazing she looks.

“That body though,” one follower wrote, adding a flame emoji to their remarks.

“You need to be named Goddess of Instagram!! Never seen someone so perfect!” a second supporter gushed.

“The mans [sic] in the background smiling at the wonderful view,” another eagle-eyed follower pointed out.

And while the summer is just beginning to heat up, Rachel has already been delighting her fans with plenty of sizzling photos, something that is sure to continue in the coming months.