Wendy Williams Slams William H. Macy For Celebrating His Daughter’s Graduation Following Admissions Scandal

Wendy Williams had a few choice words for William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman following the actor celebrating his daughter’s graduation.

The talk show host mentioned the recent college admissions scandal on Thursday during her “Hot Topics” segment. According to Hollywood Life, Williams shared a photo with her audience of the Shameless star holding balloons and a cake for his and Huffman’s daughter, Sophia Grace. Huffman was noticeably absent from the festivities after recently pleading guilty to bribery so her daughter would get into the University of Southern California.

Though she didn’t attend the party, Williams took time to call the famous couple “alleged crooks” and were wondering why Macy opted to celebrate his daughter’s milestone in a public way.

“I think they should be celebrating, but here’s how you do it,” she said. “You celebrate in your house with the blinds closed. You invite family members who actually want to come over, and you don’t do it outside where the helicopters are looking.”

Williams also stated that she thinks Sophia shouldn’t even attend her graduation due to the scandal. She also said that due to Huffman’s possible sentencing, the family should’ve taken the opportunity to lay low during graduation season.

One longtime friend of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy said public humiliation had been punishment enough for the crimes Huffman is accused of. Others disagree and say the pair, both known to be whip smart, took a calculated risk — and lost. https://t.co/N0dvPOai5C — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) March 24, 2019

It was disclosed in early March that Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin and more than 50 other parents were involved in a college bribery scam, now infamously known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” During the scam, the parents reportedly plotted to get their children into elite universities like Yale, Georgetown, and USC.

Huffman was arrested and indicted for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores answered correctly by an appointed proctor. According to People, Sophia’s testing location was changed from her high school to a neuropsychologist’s office in order for the scheme to be successful. Huffman insisted that her daughter knew nothing about the scandal when she made her guilty plea.

The Desperate Housewives actress has reportedly agreed to appeal any prison time up to 20 years. She also maintains that Sophia had no previous knowledge of the scheme. While Macy is listed as Huffman’s spouse in court documents, he hasn’t faced any charges.

Macy and Huffman married in 1997 after dating on and off for 15 years. In addition to Sophia, the couple shares another daughter: Georgia Grace, 16. Known as one of Hollywood’s most loving couples, Macy said back in January that his romance with Huffman was destined to happen.

“Our marriage is a fairytale marriage,” he said. “I loved her the second I saw her.”