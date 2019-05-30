Daisy Fuentes, 52, Flaunts Ageless Physique In Mesh Swimsuit For New Instagram Update

Daisy Fuentes is living proof that age is but a number, which is most definitely not representative of how someone looks or feels, at least not in her case anyway. Earlier this week, the 52-year-old TV host took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself soaking up the sun in a sultry swimsuit that puts her age-defying physique on full evidence, as Fox News has pointed out.

In the photo in question, the HSN designer is lying in a lounge chair close to a pool as she dons a black mesh one-piece swimsuit that features two cutouts on either side that give off the impression that the piece consists of a two-piece bikini that connects via the mesh cover on her stomach. The top part boasts two thick straps that go over her shoulders and an underwire frame that helps accentuate her cleavage. The bottom part sides on her sides, exposing her toned obliques and highlighting her slender hips.

In the shot, the former MTV VJ is lifting herself up on her arm as she looks backward with one leg stretched out front and the other bent in a pose that highlights the natural curves in her body. The Cuban-born TV personality completed her beach look with a pair of matching black shades that protect her eyes from the glaring Floridian sun.

As indicated by the geotag she included with her post, Fuentes is enjoying some downtime in Miami Beach. At the time of this writing, the post, which Fuentes shared with her 209,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,600 likes and just shy of 100 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the TV host took to the comments section to point out how great she looks and to joke with her.

“Looks like you spotted your cocktail coming your way!” one user joked, referring to Fuentes’ pose.

“You’re what’s up Ms Daisy, it’s all about the Goddess,” another one chimed in.

As the Fox News report pointed out, Fuentes was thrown into fame in the early ’90s during her time on MTV when she became the network’s first Latina VJ.

“At the time there wasn’t any pressure being the first Latina VJ because I didn’t know that that had any real meaning behind it,” the entertainer previously told Forbes of her career, as quoted by Fox News. “I was just young and having a great time.”