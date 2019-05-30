‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, May 31: Steffy Talks Straight With Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 31, tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the one person that won’t fall for Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) charming façade. Steffy knows what her big brother is capable of and may be able to find out what his real motives are, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage is over. After returning home from Paris, Steffy was shocked to hear that they were quitting their union. Steffy heard the story from three different angles and they all have one person in common – Thomas.

The first person to break the news to Steffy was Liam. He was heartbroken that Hope no longer wanted to be married to him. He told Steffy that he was tired of fighting for their happiness, and he was also competing against Thomas. The designer was offering Hope an instant family, something which he could not give her now that she was refusing to have any more children.

According to Hope, she wanted to put the children first. She wanted Liam to reunite with Steffy so that they could raise the girls together. Hope said that this would also leave her free to be a mother to Douglas.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also visited Steffy. He pointed out that he wanted what was best for his children. He felt that Hope may finally heal if she put Liam and their loss behind them. He felt that Steffy and Liam would have another chance at a family while Douglas would have a mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy will confront her brother. She knows that this won’t be the first time that Thomas has an ulterior motive. There are so many women who could have played a maternal role in Douglas’s life. Why did he pick Hope? Steffy just wants Thomas to be straight with her. Thomas may level with his sister and admit that he wants Hope for himself and that he is just using Douglas to achieve his goal.

However, he will almost certainly opine that Liam’s place is with the family he created. Thomas feels that Liam should be with Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). He feels that his plot will only benefit Steffy in the long run. But will Steffy ever choose Liam again?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.