Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Hits The Beach On A Giant Inflatable Flamingo

Khloe Kardashian might be making headlines as her ex-husband’s memoir captivates social media, but this 34-year-old isn’t letting Lamar Odom get in the way of her current life. Khloe has taken to Instagram to share her latest snap of her daughter, True Thompson, and it’s giving fans a lot to look at.

On May 30, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star updated her account. The sunny snap shows True on a white sand beach, lapped at by turquoise waters. True appears to be the focal point, though. The 1-year-old is sitting inside a giant inflatable flamingo, and it’s definitely colorful. The water toy is hot pink, and True is matching it. Her one-piece swimsuit is pink-and-white, she’s rocking shades, and her signature head wrap is present. Suffice it to say that this is one stylish baby.

Given the isolated coastal setting and luxury feel, it would seem that True is as lucky as she is trendy.

Fans are loving the sunny snapshot.

“This is the life,” Scotty Cunha wrote.

The Kylie Jenner superfan might dedicate his life to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, but he seemed to find True’s setting particularly enviable today.

“I want to be True when I grow up,” another user wrote.

One fan even suggested that this super-stylish baby have her own clothing line, one called “True American.”

View this post on Instagram Vibes A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 30, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

Khloe is the founder of Good American. The popular denim and athleisure gear line is this mother’s first full-blown business venture. Given that Kylie Jenner has a billion-dollar cosmetics empire — and that Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty ranges are best-sellers — an entrepreneurial spirit seems to run in the family. This year saw Kourtney Kardashian launch her Poosh lifestyle brand.

True is a regular on Khloe’s Instagram feed. While the account showcases Khloe’s fitness-centric lifestyle, glam looks, and jet-setting, a substantial part of the feed is dedicated to her daughter. Khloe is raising True as a single mother following her February split from NBA player Tristan Thompson. She doesn’t seem to have let the breakup affect her mothering, though. This little girl is subjected to all the love in the world — plus a few perks.

Loading...

Despite the recent share’s idyllic setting, fans appeared to be honing in on True.

“She is just the cutest,” one wrote.

Another admirer wrote that it was the “best” picture they’d ever seen.

Khloe has 94.2 million Instagram followers. While her promotional posts aren’t always well-received, her family updates mostly are. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe and True should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. More regular updates only require a tap – following Khloe on Instagram is the fastest way to keep up with her.