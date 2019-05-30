Nikki Bella Flaunts Taut Abs In Skimpy, Black Tank Top

She may have retired from the sport that made her famous but that doesn’t mean that Nikki Bella has let her body go. As fans of Bella know, the black-haired beauty shocked her legion of fans by announcing that she would be retiring from the WWE earlier this year. But even though she’s finished with that aspect of her life, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant still has plenty of other things to keep her busy, including the clothing line that she runs with her twin sister, Brie Bella.

Yesterday, the reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles after just having completed an intense two-hour workout session. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Bella flaunting her trim body in a sexy, workout-chic ensemble. Along with a pair of skintight black yoga pants, the 35-year-old rocks a tiny black tank top that gives onlookers a good look at her washboard abs.

The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled for the outing. After just having finished a grueling workout, it comes as no surprise that Bella is makeup-free in the images. Most of her face was covered by an oversized pair of tortoise sunglasses, and she also held a giant water bottle in her hand while she walked. Bella completed her gym-inspired look with a pair of Yeezy gym shoes and a quilted black purse that she wore slung across her chest.

As The Inquisitr shared a few months back, Bella announced on her hit show, Total Bellas, that she would be following in the footsteps of her sister and leaving wrestling.

“The (European) tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough,” Nikki told her sister in the episode.

“I was like, why am I doing this. I don’t feel good,” she continued. “The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully.”

But sources close to Nikki share that she left the WWE on very good terms, and the pair still have a great working relationship. This means that if Bella is willing and able to return to the ring in the future, WWE would likely welcome her back with open arms. And according to another insider, even though she is retiring from the physical aspect of the sport, Nikki still plans to remain a WWE ambassador.

Fans can follow all of Nikki’s latest projects on Instagram.