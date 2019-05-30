Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Assets In Skin-Tight Dress In Latest Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner set Instagram on fire in her latest post, one wherein she struck a pose in a skin-tight blue dress that highlighted every inch of her curvy figure.

The reality star wore a Balenciaga crushed velvet mini dress while seemingly stepping out for a night of fun. The dress also boasted a matching belt, one which Kylie cinched around her tiny waist. The reality star showed off her lean legs by wearing a pair of clear PVC heels, and accessorized the chic look with a small clear clutch — one which didn’t have room for much more than a tube of lipstick. Kylie’s makeup was flawless, and she wore a smokey eye, rosy cheeks, and a natural color on her lips. Her signature long nails were painted a nude color, and she wore her hair down in loose, casual waves.

The 21-year-old crouched next to what appeared be a Rolls-Royce in two photos. In one photo, the beauty extended one leg while coyly posing for the camera.

Kylie’s fans loved the photo, as it generated almost half a million likes in the first 20 minutes of having been posted to the popular social media platform.

Last December, Kylie showed off her pale blue Rolls-Royce Wraith, which was a gift from partner Travis Scott. The vehicle, normally valued at $320,000, probably cost closer to $400,000 after it was customized, per The Daily Mail. The special features on the car included the celebrity’s first and last name engraved beneath the Rolls-Royce logo on the door frame, an all-leather ice blue interior, and a crystal headliner that glittered like the stars in the night sky. In one of her Instagram Stories, the celebrity said that she had waited “so long” for the car.

The new Rolls-Royce is just one of Kylie’s luxury cars. She also owns a Ferrari LaFerrari worth $1.5 million and a Lamborghini Aventador worth $400,000, per The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star likes to show off her possessions — almost as much as she like to flaunt her figure. A few days ago, Kylie made waves when she wore a barely-there mini dress, one which also hugged her curves in all of the right places.

The mother of one also likes to show off her baby daughter, Stormi, who just recently turned 1. Earlier this week, Kylie posted photos of the two of them having fun, splashing around in a luxurious infinity pool.