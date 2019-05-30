Tony Robbins’ Forthcoming Book Canceled By Publisher Amidst Misconduct Accusations

Motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins appears to be experiencing the repercussions of multiple misconduct allegations, Entertainment Weekly reports. The publisher of Robbins’ forthcoming book, The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom, has reportedly decided to halt its production in the midst of the ongoing controversy. As Entertainment Weekly notes, the book was co-written with renowned financier Peter Mallouk, author of The Five Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robbins is the subject of an extensive investigative report by BuzzFeed News into the truth behind his global self-help empire. They uncovered years of sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations against Robbins that were made by his previous personal assistants and other employees.

As Entertainment Weekly notes, the investigation also revealed alleged evidence of Robbins’ callous attitude toward domestic and sexual abuse survivors who came to his conferences seeking his advice. According to the BuzzFeed article, he reportedly once said that a woman was using her rape to control men. It also claims that he would grope his audience members. Their first report on Robbins’ purported misconduct was published on May 17.

These allegations were compounded when BuzzFeed shared a video of Tony Robbins repeatedly using a racial slur during a presentation in the 1980s.

“As long as someone calls you a n***er and gets that kind of response I’ve seen right now, where you’re ready to explode, and what you’ve done is given that person absolute control of you,” he said to the audience. “You have no control in your life. You are still a slave.”

Robbins has since responded to the release of the video via a statement from his attorneys.

“Robbins’ presentation was positive and was accepted in the context in which it was conducted: a passionate discussion about racism and how to rise above it,” the statement reads, as reported by Rolling Out. “Any suggestion that Mr. Robbins is somehow racist or insensitive to the African-American community is absurd and false.”

As Rolling Out also notes, rapper 50 Cent took issue with the views Robbins expressed in the video and criticized him for it in an Instagram post.

BuzzFeed notes that a lawyer for Robbins has said that the publication of Path had been postponed, but they claim that a source from his publisher, Simon & Schuster, has said that the book has been scrapped completely.

According to a screenshot published by BuzzFeed, the book was previously scheduled for release on July 23, 2019.