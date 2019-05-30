Candice Swanepoel Enjoys The Beach In Untied Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Summer is just about here, and Candice Swanepoel added some new pieces to her swimwear line Tropic of C to get ready for the season. The Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled a sexy new number from her collection on the brand’s Instagram account that is getting fans excited for the warmer months ahead.

The eye-popping snap was uploaded to the social media platform on Thursday, May 30, and captured the 30-year-old thigh-deep in the crystal clear ocean water with the beaming sun gleaming down on her. Candice was able to feel the warmth of the golden sun on a considerable amount of skin in the steamy shot as she was captured wearing a new piece from her swimsuit line that left very little to the imagination. Aiding in the exposure of her flawless bikini body was the model’s decision to leave her “Kaan” patterned top untied, holding the number gently in place over her voluptuous assets with her hands. Despite aiding in keeping the piece from overly exposing her bosom, Candice still left an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob on display as well as a flat midsection and toned back. As for her bottom half, the South African bombshell rocked a simple pair of black bikini bottoms that perfectly hugged her curves and revealed a glimpse of her curvy booty thanks to its cheeky design while also highlighting her trim waist thanks to its high rise design.

The stunner opted to forego accessories for her sizzling beach day attire, letting her skimpy swimsuit take center stage in the gorgeous photo. Her blonde tresses were slicked back against her head and dripping wet thanks to a dip in the refreshing water. She left her face makeup-free so her striking features could shine.

Fans of the model and her clothing line were quick to show their love for the announcement of new arrivals to the Tropic of C collection. At the time of this writing, the new addition to the brand’s feed has racked up more than 1,100 likes as well as a handful of comments from followers expressing their excitement for the news and the shot.

“Beautiful and serene!” one fan commented, while another said they “can’t wait.”

Candice often shows off pieces from her clothing line on both the Tropic of C Instagram account as well as her personal page. Just last week, the model sent temperatures soaring in the sexy “Zanzibar” bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.