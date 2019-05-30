Australian Model Madi Edwards Spills Out Of Tiny, Pink Tank Top

Per usual, Madi Edwards is bringing the “hot” to social media.

The blonde bombshell regularly posts sexy photos to her Instagram account, and her 680,000-plus followers simply cannot get enough of her. While she is most well known for rocking a bikini in countless sultry shots, Edwards also slays in just about every other piece of clothing that she wears. In the most recent image posted to her account, the Australian bombshell looks sun-kissed and beautiful.

In the image, Madi stands outside of a bright pink building and strikes a killer pose. The social media sensation looks dressed to impress in a ripped jean skirt that hugs her every curve. Edwards pairs the skirt with a sexy, pink tank top that features a number of different patterns. And the NSFW tank dips well into the model’s chest, causing her to nearly spill out of it.

To go along with the pink theme, the stunner rocks a pink purse that she wears slung across her chest and a face full of gorgeous makeup, including light blush, eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. Her long, blonde locks are worn down and straight, and she is also sporting a delicate little necklace in the snapshot. So far, the hot shot has earned the bombshell rave reviews from her fans with over 10,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. While many of Madi’s fans took to the post to comment with a number of emoji, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she is.

“Beautiful girl in the photo,” one follower commented on the post along with two heart emoji.

“You look absolutely wonderful!”

“You’re so beautiful and gorgeous and lovely and candy sweet,” another wrote.

And while Madi is all about posting the solo shots for her thousands of followers, she also posts photos with friends from time to time. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Edwards posed with a pal in matching bikinis. In the sultry photo, Edwards puts one arm in the air while showing off her killer body in a turquoise bikini.

The bright bikini top dips into Madi’s chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. On the bottom side, the stunner also leaves almost nothing to the imagination, flaunting her toned legs to fans. The beauty wears her blonde-dyed locks down and straight and looks gorgeous with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, lipstick, mascara, and highlighter. Edwards’ friend looks just as good as she does, also showcasing her long and lean body for the camera.

Hopefully, Madi will continue to delight her fans with a lot more bikini-clad posts in the coming weeks!