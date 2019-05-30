Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Legs On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her incredible legs on social media as of late. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned heads on Instagram this week when she posted a photo of herself flaunting her gams — looking glam while doing so.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney was spotted sitting on a stool, clad in a gorgeous floral print dress. The dress showcased her ample cleavage. Kardashian put her super toned legs on full display in the photo, shooting a sultry stare into the camera.

The mother of three had her long, dark hair parted to the side — styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She sported a full face of makeup in the sultry snapshot, a makeup look which included darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes.

Kardashian added to her glamorous look by rocking a bronzed glow all over her body. She also rocked some pink blush, and added a bright red lip color to her plump pout.

Kourt accessorized her vintage look by wearing a pair of silver earrings, also holding a clutch made out of the same material as her colorful mini dress. She also sported a pair of silver heels.

The reality star sat in front of a mirror, enjoying a counter top — one which held a tray with glasses, and a decanter full of alcohol. Kourtney held a glass in her hand as she seductively posed for the photo, one which was part of her most recent spread for Paper.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, within the pages of the magazine.

Kourtney revealed that being able to move past all of the pain and hurt in her life — emerging with a respectful and trusting relationship for the kids — is one of the things she’s most proud of.

Kardashian also addressed the concept of creating a friendship with Disick’s new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom has been seen vacationing with Kourtney, Scott, and their kids.

Loading...

“[That’s] probably the thing I’m most proud of. I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kourt told the publication.

Recently, Kourtney and Scott sat down to share an honest discussion for Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh. The conversation centered around their new relationship dynamic, and Scott gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple, and by the way, I don’t think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it’s not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live,” Disick stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Instagram.