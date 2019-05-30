Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer, Tight Ensemble In Throwback Pic

Kim Kardashian recently showed the internet why she is one of the world’s most famous Instagram stars, posting a triple picture update which showcased her killer curves in a skintight ensemble. The media personality has a whopping 140 million followers.

In addition to being an Instagram influencer, the star is known for her series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is currently in its 16th season.

According to Vogue, the reality show star wore a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. The social media maven has been on a vintage clothing binge lately, and today’s update was yet another example. Vogue guessed that Kim’s most recent wardrobe display came from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1994 collection.

The outfit in question is comprised of a sheer skintight beige turtleneck top, and leggings that have a tattoo-inspired dragon print. To complete the look, Kim sported her waist-length hair in ’90s-inspired waves, and rocked square-toed, high-heeled sandals. Her makeup was a natural palette, with heavy focus on the eyes.

Per Vogue, the picture appeared to be from the April opening of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health — a facility which was named in honor of her late father. Robert Kardashian passed away as a result of esophageal cancer.

In the first picture of the series, Kim exits a Maybach, a white snakeskin purse visible in the backseat. The second photo is a full shot, one which is able to showcase the star’s famous figure. The third snapshot captures Kim heading back to the car, looking like she’s ready to leave. Kim captioned the update with the waving hand emoji.

The snaps quickly earned Kim over 982,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments.

The update coincided with a new sneak peek for the next Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, one in which Kim discusses the worries that she has for younger sister Khloe and her relationship, per Entertainment Tonight.

In the clip, Kim talks about her excitement over the arrival of her fourth child, Psalm, and her stressful experience at law school. However, the discussion soon turns to her concerns about Khloe and Tristan.

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloe. Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it,” the big sister confessed to Kardashian friend Malika Haqq.

“It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on the E! network.