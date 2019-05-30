Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Afraid To Let Their Parents Meet

Actress Sarah Hyland, who most recognize from the hit sitcom Modern Family, and her partner Wells Adams have been dating for nearly two years now. They were first spotted together in November 2017 and soon moved in together, although Adams hasn’t taken things to the next level and proposed yet.

While they’ve spent a lot of time together, there’s one thing they’ve never done — introduced their respective parents to each other. As People reports, the duo decided that the first time and only time they would bring their parents together would be at their wedding.

The reason behind the restriction is politics. When he was a guest on an episode of the podcast Your Favorite Thing, Adams explained that his parents held political beliefs that were very opposed to Hyland’s family’s beliefs — and the couple didn’t want any issues.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something. They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics.”

As Adams further explained, Hyland’s family is very liberal, and many of their actor friends are also on the liberal side of the spectrum. His dad, however, is a doctor, and his brother-in-law comes from “oil money in Texas.”

“It’s going to be so weird.”

Hyland and Adams aren’t letting letting any family drama get between them, though. They’ve set clear boundaries based on what they think might happen, and what they feel is healthiest for their relationship.

There’s no indication yet as to when those wedding bells might be chiming. In addition to being busy with her schedule as one of the stars of Modern Family, Hyland has had an action-packed couple of years thanks to her health issues. She underwent a second kidney transplant surgery in 2017, the same year she started dating Adams. In fact, she met him just three days before the surgery. She’s been open about what a great addition he’s been to her life.

As she told People, “I lean on my boyfriend… we kind of did a trial by fire.”

The two are always sharing cute shots of themselves on social media and are open about how crazy in love they are with one another. There just won’t ever be any joint family dinners in their calendar.