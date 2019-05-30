Jenelle Evans Replacement Reportedly To Be Announced On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Special

With Jenelle Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2 — and the cast back down to four members — some wonder if MTV will add a new cast member. Rumors suggest that MTV has picked a replacement and, according to a report from People, Jenelle’s replacement will be announced Monday night — on the final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

A source close to production revealed that Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in place of Jenelle. Jade appeared on the first season of Young and Pregnant, and while that show is rumored to be returning for a second season, that season may not include Jade. While there have been rumors about a recent addition to the cast, the source revealed that the announcement will be made Monday night.

“Jade’s casting will be revealed on Monday’s Teen Mom 2 reunion episode.”

Jenelle’s firing from the show was announced earlier this month, after an incident in which her husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. At the time, a spokesperson for MTV released a statement to Us Weekly, explaining that MTV would not be continuing with Jenelle’s story.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle’s final appearance on the show, so far, was on the Teen Mom 2 reunion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while appearing on the reunion, Jenelle revealed that her season had been “horrible.” Jenelle was unable to be filmed at her home during her season. As a result, Jenelle would film her segments elsewhere, even traveling to Florida to film with her co-star, Briana DeJesus.

Jade Cline will join Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus as they continue to share their stories of motherhood on the hit MTV show. It is unclear when Season 9B of Teen Mom 2 will air, but reportedly, Jade started filming when the other girls did. It is also unclear when the new season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will air — or if it is indeed coming back for a second season. If it does, it is unclear who, if anyone, will replace Jade on the show.

The final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday night on MTV.