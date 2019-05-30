Lisa Vanderpump’s Friend Speaks Out, Says He Wants Her To Quit ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Find out what Lance Bass is saying about Lisa Vanderpump's role on the show.

Lisa Vanderpump’s longtime friend, Lance Bass, wants to see her quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — at least temporarily.

During a recent appearance at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards, the musician opened up about his thoughts on Vanderpump’s role on the show — and the drama she endured at the hands of her co-stars throughout Season 9 of the show.

“I have told her for years to move on,” he told HollywoodLife at the May 29 event. “I tell her that she has Vanderpump Rules, which is so much better anyway, but she was a original member of the show and feels obligated to be a part of it.”

According to Bass, the show has been her life for a very long time, and it’s hard for her to walk away. That said, while Vanderpump likes to see things through, Bass believes she was completely pounced on by her co-stars throughout the show. As fans saw, a number of the women accused Vanderpump of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online.

While Vanderpump denied leaking the story — and even took a lie detector test to prove her innocence — her co-stars weren’t quick to believe her, and the allegations against her have continued to be a hot topic on the show.

Although Bass believes Vanderpump needs a break, he also said that he would love to see Vanderpump ultimately return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just as her fellow housewife, Bethenny Frankel, did with The Real Housewives of New York City.

“You know she can come back in a few years, look Bethenny did it. Just take a little break right now. She needs a little breather,” Bass explained to HollywoodLife.

Following her falling out with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ full-time cast, Vanderpump appeared to be keeping in touch with Camille Grammer. Grammer traveled with Vanderpump to Las Vegas for the opening of the latter’s new restaurant in Caesar’s Palace, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. Then, after Grammer poked fun at Vanderpump’s teeth during a filmed dinner with their co-stars, the two women butted heads in a series of tweets. They have seemingly avoided spending any appreciable amount of time with one another since.

To see more of Vanderpump, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.