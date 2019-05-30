Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Cleavage & Chiseled Hips In Plunging Bodysuit

The stunning model has just launched a new Inamorata BODY collection, which consists of six chic bodysuits and six curve-hugging rompers.

Emily Ratajkowski has taken Instagram by storm yet again.

The gorgeous supermodel has just launched another sizzling fashion collection, one part of her Inamorata BODY line, and the new designs are already sending temperatures soaring on social media.

Following the great success of her brand’s latest BODY collection – which Emily released in early May, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – the talented designer went back to the drawing board to dream up some new eye-popping creations. The result is a spectacular collection of versatile bodysuits and curve-hugging rompers designed for women of all ages and all body types, which she unveiled on Instagram today.

According to Refinery29, the new Inamorata BODY collection was “made specifically with every woman in mind.”

“Women can spend their whole lives in a bodysuit,” Emily said in an interview with the media outlet.

“We start wearing bodysuits as babies and [can style them] well into our 70s. They really are for all women, of every age.”

To showcase the brand new designs, Emily put together a fun photo shoot and invited a cast of women, aged 2 to 70, to model the eye-catching bodysuits. The head-turning photos were posted both on her personal Instagram page and on the Inamorata Woman Instagram account, and each received a lot of love from fans and admirers, amassing a heap of likes and comments.

“While these are basics, it was super important to me that these were chic and perfectly fit — staples for everyone and everything,” Emily wrote in the caption of her post.

Proving to be her best advertising, Emily was featured in quite a few of the shots, to the delight of her legions of fans. The celebrated Vogue model and savvy businesswoman flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging bodysuit and then slipped into a form-fitting romper to show off her hourglass curves.

In one of the photos shared earlier today with her 22.9 million Instagram followers, Emily donned a dangerously low-cut black bodysuit that put her busty assets front and center. Sold under the name of “Glendale Bodysuit” on the Inamorata Woman website, the sexy one-piece drew all of the attention toward her buxom curves, offering a generous view of her deep cleavage.

Emily teamed the daring piece with black fitted trousers and accessorized with trendy hoop earrings. Posing together with fellow model Ebonee Davis, the 27-year-old stunner cut a chic figure in the stylish attire. The talented supermodel and entrepreneur flaunted her statuesque frame in a trio of photos – spread over three separate Instagram posts – that proved Emily and Ebonee make a fantastic team when it comes to showing off their modeling chops.

After her joint photo shoot with Ebonee – who modeled a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, paired with a fabulous white satin skirt – Emily slipped out of her trousers, stripping down to nothing but her revealing bodysuit for a solo shot. The brunette bombshell flashed her ample décolletage in the curve-clinging piece, while also flaunting her taut waistline and chiseled hips.

Loading...

Another snapshot from the plentiful collection saw Emily cozying up to curvy model Alessandra Garcia-Lorido. In the photo in question, the “Blurred Lines” hottie showcased the “Beverly Ribbed Bodysuit,” which she wore together with a pair of elegant brown trousers. Rocking a set of amber drop-down earrings, the pillowy-lipped model stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze, oozing confidence and sex appeal in the cleavage-flaunting bodysuit.

Last but not least, one particular photo showed Emily locked in a tender embrace with none other than actress and HIV/AIDs activist Judith Light. For the touching snapshot, she poured her incredible figure into a black romper, one that accentuated her tiny waist and sculpted hips.

A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the piece is sold under the name of “Melrose Romper.” In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the I Feel Pretty actress slightly parted her lips in a provocative way, all the while giving the camera a smoldering gaze.