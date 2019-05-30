‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Explains Her Habit Of Embarking On Unhealthy Relationships

The reality star has been unsuccessful in the love department in recent years.

Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her relationship struggles on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

During a recent episode of her show, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke to her guest co-host, therapist Kati Morton, about the challenges she’s faced in her love life. She admitted that because she doesn’t like being “bored,” she often finds herself in unhealthy relationships because she’s attracted to the drama.

“I don’t want to be in a good, healthy relationship and then ultimately leave them or treat them like s**t to go back to the same person, so I’m scared,” Lowry explained to Morton, according to a May 30 report from E! News.

According to Morton, Lowry seems to be extremely comfortable in unhealthy relationships because that is what has become familiar to her in recent years. In addition, she’s found healthy relationships to be boring and often avoids them for that exact reason.

“I don’t know how to accept the nice things that they do, so it made me very uncomfortable…how do I even accept this or say thank you?” she wondered. “It’s like I have to talk myself into wanting it.”

While Lowry then told the therapist that she enjoys the “ride” of an unhealthy relationship, Morton informed her that she can find excitement in her relationships in healthier ways, rather than embark on up and down romances that never seem to work out.

When fans first met Lowry on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant years ago, she was involved in a romance with Jo Rivera. However, after welcoming a son, Isaac, now 9, the couple parted ways. Then, after embarking on a new relationship with a man named Jordan, Lowry admitted to cheating on Jordan with Rivera but never reconciled with her son’s father.

Loading...

A while later, Lowry married Javi Marroquin, the father of her second son, Lincoln, 5, but filed for divorce three years later.

Since her divorce, Lowry has been linked on and off to her third son’s father, Chris Lopez, who she began dating just months after her split from Marroquin. That said, despite their ups and downs, the couple does not appear to be together today. On recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, their co-parenting challenges have been evident.

In addition to giving love a shot with several men in recent years, Lowry has also dated at least one woman, Dominique Potter, who she later called out for supposedly giving stories about her to the press.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.