Britney Spears Allegedly Claims She Was Lied To & Set Up In Handwritten Letter

Britney Spears is allegedly claiming that she was lied to — and set up by her team — as she had that famous 2008 meltdown, one which lead to her children being taken from her.

In a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Mail, reportedly handwritten by Spears, the entertainer explains how she was set up after she locked herself in a room and refused to give her son, Jayden, to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in January of 2008.

The never-before-seen note was reportedly given to a member of Spears’ team sometime between 2009 and 2010, and was uncovered by The Daily Mail.

A source said that Spears wrote the letter to clarify what was going on during that turbulent time — and to give her side of the story.

Spears was probably frustrated with what was going on, and by what was being reported, the source told The Daily Mail. The insider added that the singer didn’t generally get a chance to speak her mind.

The letter, strangely written in the third person, begins with Spears expressing surprise and anger at how the media focused all of its attention on her instead of Federline.

“And as far as Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers b/c she went to visit him in N.Y and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself,” the letter read.

“So Kevin trying to play the innocent victim is hardly irelavent [sic]. He left her and the babies.”

The singer explained that most of their problems stemmed from his problem of “waking and baking” at 5:00 in the morning.

“No one talks about these things b/c no one knows the truth.”

The letter went on to explain what happened on that fateful night in 2008, when she was removed from her home and was taken to a hospital. This series of events lead to Spears being admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The letter also explained that the star was “lied to and set up.”

“Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

The letter went on to say that Spears had been “silenced to speak about anything that’s really going on,” adding that the people “controlling her” had made $3 million that year.

Spears’ mental health has been an issue in the media lately, and the entertainer has shared photos and videos on social media seeming to indicate she is healthy and well.

The source told The Daily Mail that, even though the letter is several years old, Spears still worries about being controlled — and being taken advantage of — by those surrounding her.