Jennifer Aniston, 50, Looks Mind-Blowingly Youthful In Sun-Drenched Street Snaps

When it comes to defying age, Jennifer Aniston is leading the way. The Friends star turned 50 earlier this year, although fans would likely agree that this actress doesn’t look a day over 35. Photos obtained by Splash News on May 30 are showing that Jennifer has kept up her trademark youthful looks.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Jennifer was spotted on Wednesday as the actress dropped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set in Hollywood, California. In her signature smart-casual style, the actress had opted for a monochrome outfit. She wore loose, white pants with a matching top and a contrasting jacket in jet black. Rolled-up details on the blazer’s sleeves added hints of gray. Aniston paired her look with pointed-toe, heeled-boots and a cross-body bag. Shades seemed appropriate given the sun-drenched setting.

Smiling and showcasing her world-famous long hair, Jennifer seemed happy, confident, and in great form.

As The Daily Mail reports, Jennifer is on the promotion road. Her upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery premieres on June 14. Alongside Aniston, the movie features actor and comedian Adam Sandler, plus Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton. The plot centers around a New York City police officer (played by Sandler), his wife (played by Aniston), and their adventures during a European vacation. Following an invite to a billionaire’s yacht, the couple finds themselves as murder suspects following the billionaire’s death.

Aniston became a household name overnight back in 1994. Her Rachel Green role on hit sitcom Friends quickly became iconic. Women turned to hairstylists by the masses for “The Rachel Cut” – the choppy, layered hairdo rapidly proved to be one of the most-worn styles of the ’90s. Be it for her fashion, quippy one-liners, or turbulent relationship with on-screen boyfriend Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer), Rachel Green was all anyone could talk about.

Given that Netflix now airs Friends, Aniston’s legendary character lives on. The NBC show ended in 2004 after 10 seasons.

Speaking to In Style, Aniston addressed the issue of a Friends reboot.

“Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had,” she said.

While fans have been keen to see the famous six return to the set’s Central Perk coffee house, it doesn’t look like they’ll be getting their reboot.

Aniston has also made headlines for her love life over the years. Her high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005. A second, short-lived marriage to Justin Theroux ended last year.

Aniston’s latest appearance seemed to send out a clear message – single and fabulous is very much applicable to this youthful 50-year-old.