‘Big Little Lies’ Star Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughters But Keeps Their Faces Hidden

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first season of HBO’s Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her daughters on her Instagram page but made sure that their privacy was protected by making sure their faces weren’t visible. As Entertainment Tonight notes, despite their mother’s fame, Kidman’s girls, Faith and Sunday Rose, are rarely exposed to the public eye.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress explained how she ensures that her kids have normal childhoods.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she said. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

But despite her fierce protection of their privacy, she did share a couple of details about her daughters. Kidman revealed that Faith loves music just like her father, country singer Keith Urban. Sunday enjoys music as well and plays the piano, but she’s also curious about filmmaking, too, the actress said.

Kidman also revealed that she has started discussing difficult subjects with her girls, even though they’re both under 12.

“I was talking to Sunday about there being little girls in different parts of this world who don’t own their bodies,” Kidman says. “A man owns their body. Her eyes were like, ‘What?'”

“We’re trying to educate about those things. But it’s giving the information gently, and then guiding.”

Her decision to broach these tough issues with her kids is in stark contrast to her character’s parenting style on Big Little Lies.

In the first season of the show, the actress plays a woman — Celeste West — in the midst of a toxic relationship with an abusive husband. Despite repeated gruesome beatings, she believes that her children are none the wiser about the violence until she realizes that one of her kids is replicating her husband’s cruel behavior with a female student in the toddler’s class.

At the end of the season, her husband dies after a fight erupted between him, Celeste, and her friends, the other main cast members on the show.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres on June 9 and promises even more juicy plot developments. Meryl Streep joins the cast, playing the mother of Celeste’s dead husband. Based on the preview, she seems intent on discovering the truth behind his death.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Streep’s addition to the show is all thanks to Nicole Kidman. She jumped at the chance after a phone call from Kidman and said “yes” to the opportunity without even reading a script.

“I believe in these girls, and that first season blew me away,” Streep said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everything about it: the writing, the depth of performances, the style, the music, the whole world. And I couldn’t wait to see where it was going to go.”