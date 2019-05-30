Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy White Swimsuit

Chantel Jeffries definitely knows how to grab her fans’ attention on social media.

As the model’s followers know, Chantel is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of different sexy outfits, ranging from bikinis to crop tops and everything in between. The brunette bombshell has already amassed an impressive following of over 4 million on Instagram alone. Many of them know that she was once linked to pop star Justin Bieber, earning her a ton of fame. In the most recent photo that was posted to her account, the 26-year-old looks nothing short of perfect.

In the up-close and personal snapshot, Jeffries snaps a selfie in the Bahamas, with a palm tree visible just behind her. The stunner appears to be makeup free in the image, looking into the camera and pursing her lips for the sultry photo. She wears her long dark locks down and slightly waved, and gives off a tropical vibe with a purple flower in her hair.

The photo is taken from the chest up, with Chantel flaunting major cleavage for the camera in a skimpy white bikini top. The bombshell completes her look with a bedazzled necklace that bears her initials, and her blue manicured nails are also visible in the image. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Jeffries rave reviews, with over 350,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments.

Most fans commented on the photo to let Chantel know that she looks stunning, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing figure.

“This women is a walking Snapchat filter, like seriously,” one follower wrote.

“A literal angel from heaven, feel free to step on me or use me to do ur bidding idc mommy just adopt me.”

“How can you be this beautiful like come on world,” another fan chimed in with a flame emoji.

A few days prior, the brunette beauty posted a full-body photo of herself in a tiny yellow bikini. In the NSFW shot, Jeffries stands in a bathroom while she snaps a selfie in the mirror. The model’s fit and fabulous figure is fully on display as she pops out of the bikini top. The bottoms are equally as sexy and feature strings to tie the sides, while Jeffries’ long and lean legs look perfect. Like her most recent photo, this one earned the DJ plenty of attention from fans with over 329,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.

Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before Chantel stuns fans with another bikini-clad photo.